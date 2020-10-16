Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close ReneSola Ltd (SOL) was up 14.21%

For the readers interested in the stock health of ReneSola Ltd (SOL). It is currently valued at $4.18. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.3894, after setting-off with the price of $3.61. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.35 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.66.

Recently in News on October 12, 2020, ReneSola Announces $5.0 Million Registered Direct Offering. ReneSola Ltd (“ReneSola Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, today announced that it entered into securities purchase agreements with several institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 1,538,462 American Depositary Shares (ADSs), each representing ten (10) ordinary shares, at a purchase price of $3.25 per ADS, in a registered direct offering. The registered direct offering is expected to close on or about October 14, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

ReneSola Ltd had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.39 on 10/15/20, with the lowest value was $0.85 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) full year performance was 162.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ReneSola Ltd shares are logging -3.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 389.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.85 and $4.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3804731 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ReneSola Ltd (SOL) recorded performance in the market was 195.41%, having the revenues showcasing 236.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 157.13M, as it employees total of 222 workers.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ReneSola Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.74, with a change in the price was noted +3.19. In a similar fashion, ReneSola Ltd posted a movement of +323.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 911,335 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SOL is recording 0.93 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.48.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of ReneSola Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.05%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ReneSola Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 195.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 308.08%, alongside a boost of 162.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 38.41% in the 7-day charts and went down by 164.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 236.42% during last recorded quarter.