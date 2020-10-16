Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) was down -6.41%

At the end of the latest market close, Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) was valued at $9.99. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.65 while reaching the peak value of $9.91 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.16. The stock current value is $9.35.

Recently in News on October 16, 2020, Blink Shareholder Alert: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Blink Charging Company To Contact The Firm. New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – October 15, 2020) – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading minority and certified woman-owned national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Blink Charging Company (“Blink” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:BLNK) and reminds investors of the October 23, 2020 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company. You can read further details here

Blink Charging Co. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.58 on 07/30/20, with the lowest value was $1.25 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) full year performance was 291.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Blink Charging Co. shares are logging -35.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 648.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.25 and $14.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2453497 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) recorded performance in the market was 402.69%, having the revenues showcasing 44.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 292.09M, as it employees total of 67 workers.

The Analysts eye on Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Blink Charging Co. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.94, with a change in the price was noted +7.67. In a similar fashion, Blink Charging Co. posted a movement of +456.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,295,645 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BLNK is recording 0.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

Technical rundown of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)

Raw Stochastic average of Blink Charging Co. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.45%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.23%.

Considering, the past performance of Blink Charging Co., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 402.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 425.28%, alongside a boost of 291.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by 39.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 44.74% during last recorded quarter.