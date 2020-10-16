Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) market price of $19.19 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT). It is currently valued at $19.19. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $19.60, after setting-off with the price of $18.90. Company’s stock value dipped to $18.60 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $19.26.

Recently in News on October 15, 2020, Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 4, 2020. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; “Essential Properties” or the “Company”), announced today that the Company will release its operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. The Company will host its third quarter 2020 earnings conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time to discuss its operating results. You can read further details here

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $29.34 on 02/11/20, with the lowest value was $6.08 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) full year performance was -19.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares are logging -34.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 215.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.08 and $29.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 507138 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) recorded performance in the market was -22.37%, having the revenues showcasing 26.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.03B, as it employees total of 27 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.12, with a change in the price was noted +4.79. In a similar fashion, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. posted a movement of +33.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,074,769 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EPRT is recording 0.59 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.59.

Technical breakdown of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT)

Raw Stochastic average of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.48%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.21%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 71.66%, alongside a downfall of -19.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.79% during last recorded quarter.