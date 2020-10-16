Do LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) beta value of 1.48 signposts another twist?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) is priced at $76.99 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $76.42 and reached a high price of $77.79, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $78.00. The stock touched a low price of $75.52.

Recently in News on October 7, 2020, LyondellBasell Prices Public Offering of Guaranteed Notes. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) (“LyondellBasell” or “we”) announced today that LYB International Finance III, LLC (“LYB International Finance”), its wholly-owned subsidiary, priced a public offering (the “Offering”) of $650,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Guaranteed Floating Rate Notes due 2023 (the “Floating Rate Notes”), $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 1.250% Guaranteed Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”), $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.250% Guaranteed Notes due 2030 (the “2030 Notes”), $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.375% Guaranteed Notes due 2040 (the “2040 Notes”), $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.625% Guaranteed Notes due 2051 (the “2051 Notes”), and $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.800% Guaranteed Notes due 2060 (the “2060 Notes” and, together with the Floating Rate Notes, 2025 Notes, 2030 Notes, 2040 Notes, and 2051 Notes, the “Notes”). The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by LyondellBasell. The Offering is expected to close on October 8, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used to fund a portion of the purchase price for the recently announced 50/50 joint venture with Sasol Chemicals (USA) LLC (the “Louisiana Joint Venture”), repay a portion of the indebtedness outstanding under our Term Loan due 2022, redeem or repay up to $1 billion aggregate principal amount of our 6.0% Senior Notes due 2021, and redeem or repay up to €750 million aggregate principal amount of our 1.875% Guaranteed Notes due 2022. If the Louisiana Joint Venture is not completed on or prior to March 31, 2021, or is terminated on or prior to completion, LyondellBasell and LYB International Finance will be required to redeem all of the outstanding 2025 Notes, 2030 Notes and 2060 Notes at a redemption price equal to 101% of the aggregate principal amount of the 2025 Notes, 2030 Notes and 2060 Notes, respectively, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date. You can read further details here

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $95.47 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $33.71 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) full year performance was -10.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares are logging -22.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 128.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $33.71 and $98.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2032586 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) recorded performance in the market was -18.51%, having the revenues showcasing 12.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 25.52B, as it employees total of 19100 workers.

Market experts do have their say about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the LyondellBasell Industries N.V. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 69.56, with a change in the price was noted +9.27. In a similar fashion, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. posted a movement of +13.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,240,160 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LYB is recording 1.95 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.86.

Technical breakdown of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

Raw Stochastic average of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.57%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 47.52%, alongside a downfall of -10.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.39% during last recorded quarter.