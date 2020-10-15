Why is OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) up 2.94% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) was valued at $1.75. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.96 while reaching the peak value of $2.14 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.65. The stock current value is $1.62.

Recently in News on October 14, 2020, Oncocyte Announces New Prospective Data Demonstrating That Treatment Informed by DetermaRx™ Significantly Improves Lung Cancer Patient Survival. Data to be Presented by Dr. Gavitt Woodard of Yale University at the IASLC 2020 North America Conference on Lung Cancer. You can read further details here

OncoCyte Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.5100 on 06/25/20, with the lowest value was $1.1500 for the same time period, recorded on 09/01/20.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) full year performance was 2.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, OncoCyte Corporation shares are logging -53.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.15 and $3.51.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 757645 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) recorded performance in the market was -22.22%, having the revenues showcasing 23.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 117.69M, as it employees total of 33 workers.

Analysts verdict on OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the OncoCyte Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.7625, with a change in the price was noted -1.0999. In a similar fashion, OncoCyte Corporation posted a movement of -40.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,196,270 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OCX is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.07.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of OncoCyte Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.46%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.89%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of OncoCyte Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -22.91%, alongside a boost of 2.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.24% during last recorded quarter.