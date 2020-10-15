Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) was down -5.63%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI). It is currently valued at $15.75. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $17.30, after setting-off with the price of $17.05. Company’s stock value dipped to $16.64 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $16.69.

Recently in News on October 15, 2020, BrainStorm Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020 and Provides a Corporate Update. Pivotal Phase 3 ALS trial remains on track for top-line data readout by the end of November 2020. You can read further details here

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.95 on 10/09/20, with the lowest value was $3.96 for the same time period, recorded on 01/31/20.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) full year performance was 322.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -12.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 339.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.58 and $17.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 643521 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) recorded performance in the market was 289.95%, having the revenues showcasing 24.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 531.58M, as it employees total of 32 workers.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.89, with a change in the price was noted +9.24. In a similar fashion, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +139.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 614,145 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BCLI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.26%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 289.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 181.45%, alongside a boost of 322.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.88% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.27% during last recorded quarter.