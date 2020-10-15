Recent Change of -1.37% in the Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), which is $9.34 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.66 after opening rate of $9.60 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.29 before closing at $9.47.

Recently in News on October 2, 2020, NCATS Awards Palantir Technologies Inc. $36M Contract to Support its Secure Scientific Platforms Environment. Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) announced today that it was awarded a $36m one-year indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract with the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) for enterprise data integration and data management to support the NCATS Secure Scientific Platforms Environment. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Palantir Technologies Inc. shares are logging -18.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.90 and $11.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13559064 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) recorded performance in the market was -1.68%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.47B, as it employees total of 2398 workers.

Analysts verdict on Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Palantir Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Palantir Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.68%. The shares -6.60% in the 7-day charts.