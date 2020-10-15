Do VEREIT Inc. (VER) beta value of 1.06 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of VEREIT Inc. (VER), which is $6.79 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.83 after opening rate of $6.78 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.71 before closing at $6.80.

Recently in News on September 8, 2020, VEREIT® Announces $157.5 Million of Dispositions Accretively Redeeming $150.0 Million of Preferred Stock and Provides Updated August Rent Collection of 94%. VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE: VER) (“VEREIT”), a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S., announced the closing of $157.5 million of dispositions in the third quarter to accretively fund the previously announced partial redemption of $150.0 million of its 6.70% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Preferred Stock”) on September 20, 2020. The disposition total includes the Company’s share of a property contributed to the office partnership of $39.8 million. The other portfolio dispositions were comprised of an additional office sale for $107.0 million at a 5.6% capitalization rate as well as $10.7 million of non-core assets which included a Red Lobster restaurant. You can read further details here

VEREIT Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.18 on 02/24/20, with the lowest value was $3.56 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

VEREIT Inc. (VER) full year performance was -29.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VEREIT Inc. shares are logging -33.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 91.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.56 and $10.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4779263 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VEREIT Inc. (VER) recorded performance in the market was -26.52%, having the revenues showcasing 6.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.48B, as it employees total of 160 workers.

Specialists analysis on VEREIT Inc. (VER)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the VEREIT Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.59, with a change in the price was noted +1.34. In a similar fashion, VEREIT Inc. posted a movement of +24.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,821,665 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VER is recording 0.90 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.90.

Trends and Technical analysis: VEREIT Inc. (VER)

Raw Stochastic average of VEREIT Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.17%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.44%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -26.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 45.40%, alongside a downfall of -29.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.45% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.59% during last recorded quarter.