Do DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) beta value of 3.65 signposts another twist?

At the end of the latest market close, DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) was valued at $2.20. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.22 while reaching the peak value of $2.38 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.18. The stock current value is $2.22.

Recently in News on October 12, 2020, DPW Holdings Announces Acceptance of Plan by NYSE. DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“DPW,” or the “Company”) announced that on October 8, 2020, the NYSE American, LLC (the “NYSE”) notified the Company that it has been granted a listing extension until January 24, 2022 on the basis of the plan recently submitted by the Company to regain compliance with the NYSE American Company Guide (the “Listing Standards”). Specifically, the Company has demonstrated how it intends to regain compliance with Sections 1003(a)(ii) and (iii) of the Listing Standards by having stockholders’ equity be $6.0 million or more. The Company will be subject to periodic review by NYSE during the extension period. Failure to make progress consistent with the plan or to regain compliance with the continued Listing Standards by the end of the extension period could result in the Company being delisted from the NYSE. You can read further details here

DPW Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.55 on 06/10/20, with the lowest value was $0.53 for the same time period, recorded on 03/24/20.

DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) full year performance was 31.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DPW Holdings Inc. shares are logging -66.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 318.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.53 and $6.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4806400 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) recorded performance in the market was 86.55%, having the revenues showcasing 6.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.84M, as it employees total of 29 workers.

DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the DPW Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.14, with a change in the price was noted +1.17. In a similar fashion, DPW Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +111.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,807,018 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DPW is recording 4.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.27.

DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of DPW Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.27%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.47%.

If we look into the earlier routines of DPW Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 86.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 93.04%, alongside a boost of 31.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.94% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.73% during last recorded quarter.