Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 620.94K

Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX) is priced at $10.05 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.00 and reached a high price of $10.09, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.04. The stock touched a low price of $10.00.

Recently in News on October 15, 2020, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Churchill Capital Corp. II. WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Churchill Capital Corp. II (“CCX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CCX) in connection with the Company’s proposed merger with Software Luxembourg Holding S.A. (“Skillsoft”), a privately-held digital learning and talent management solutions company. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, CCX will acquire Skillsoft through a reverse merger that will result in Skillsoft becoming a publicly-traded company on the New York Stock Exchange. The proposed transaction values the combined company at approximately $1.3 billion. Upon closing, publicly-traded Skillsoft will acquire IT company Global Knowledge Training LLC for approximately $233 million, bringing the value of the entire transaction to nearly $1.5 billion. You can read further details here

Churchill Capital Corp II had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.99 on 07/22/20, with the lowest value was $9.25 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX) full year performance was -0.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Churchill Capital Corp II shares are logging -16.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.25 and $11.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 352824 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX) recorded performance in the market was -2.77%, having the revenues showcasing -9.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 724.59M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

Analysts verdict on Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Churchill Capital Corp II a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.75, with a change in the price was noted -0.40. In a similar fashion, Churchill Capital Corp II posted a movement of -3.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 471,557 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CCX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Churchill Capital Corp II in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.97%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.72%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Churchill Capital Corp II, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.99%, alongside a downfall of -0.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.90% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.63% during last recorded quarter.