Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) is on the roll with an average volume of 19.84M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) was valued at $0.59. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.5943 while reaching the peak value of $0.5979 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.5851. The stock current value is $0.59.

Recently in News on October 8, 2020, Bionano’s Saphyr Plays Essential Role in Identifying Three Previously Unknown Genetic Mutation Types in Cancer in Study from Weill Cornell. Publication in the peer-reviewed journal Cell identifies three new distinct classes of structural variations associated with poor outcomes in breast and ovarian cancer, gastrointestinal cancers, and melanomas, helping provide new insights on aggressive tumor growth that could support future development of targeted therapeutics and personalized treatment. You can read further details here

Bionano Genomics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3200 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $0.2500 for the same time period, recorded on 04/02/20.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) full year performance was 7.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bionano Genomics Inc. shares are logging -87.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 136.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $4.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2386898 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) recorded performance in the market was -52.42%, having the revenues showcasing 13.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 82.79M, as it employees total of 97 workers.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6026, with a change in the price was noted +0.1200. In a similar fashion, Bionano Genomics Inc. posted a movement of +25.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 17,661,357 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BNGO is recording 2.71 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.31.

Technical rundown of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)

Raw Stochastic average of Bionano Genomics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.94%.

Considering, the past performance of Bionano Genomics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -52.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 55.26%, alongside a boost of 7.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.46% during last recorded quarter.