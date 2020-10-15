Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) market price of $28.00 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Altice USA Inc. (ATUS). It is currently valued at $28.00. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $28.63, after setting-off with the price of $28.43. Company’s stock value dipped to $27.85 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $28.35.

Recently in News on October 6, 2020, Altice USA to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Q3 2020 Results. Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) will host a conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. A press release reporting the results will be issued at 4:05 p.m. EDT. You can read further details here

Altice USA Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $29.94 on 02/12/20, with the lowest value was $15.95 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) full year performance was -2.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Altice USA Inc. shares are logging -11.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 75.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.95 and $31.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4856821 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) recorded performance in the market was 2.41%, having the revenues showcasing 15.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.25B, as it employees total of 10700 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Altice USA Inc. (ATUS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 25.74, with a change in the price was noted +3.84. In a similar fashion, Altice USA Inc. posted a movement of +15.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,766,070 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ATUS is recording 22.49 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 20.89.

Technical breakdown of Altice USA Inc. (ATUS)

Raw Stochastic average of Altice USA Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.32%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Altice USA Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.78%, alongside a downfall of -2.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.54% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.85% during last recorded quarter.