Why is Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) down -19.04% from the day 1 this year?

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) is priced at $1.81 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.77 and reached a high price of $1.94, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.75. The stock touched a low price of $1.68.

Recently in News on September 3, 2020, Houston American Energy Update. Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE American: HUSA) today provided an update on recent activities on its U.S. Permian Basin acreage. You can read further details here

Houston American Energy Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.3600 on 09/29/20, with the lowest value was $0.8580 for the same time period, recorded on 09/14/20.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) full year performance was -19.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Houston American Energy Corp. shares are logging -71.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 110.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.86 and $6.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2016556 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) recorded performance in the market was -0.82%, having the revenues showcasing 10.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.60M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Houston American Energy Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5695, with a change in the price was noted +0.1462. In a similar fashion, Houston American Energy Corp. posted a movement of +8.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,241,842 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HUSA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)

Raw Stochastic average of Houston American Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.30%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.47%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Houston American Energy Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 36.60%, alongside a downfall of -19.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.04% in the 7-day charts and went down by 87.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.79% during last recorded quarter.