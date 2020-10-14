Why is Gannett Media Corp. (GCI) down -81.88% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Gannett Media Corp. (GCI). It is currently valued at $1.48. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.53, after setting-off with the price of $1.40. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.39 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.43.

Recently in News on October 1, 2020, American Influencer Awards Announces 2020 Beauty Awards Nominees. For the third year, the awards will honor social media talent in makeup, hair, skincare, nails, and more. You can read further details here

Gannett Media Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.0600 on 01/17/20, with the lowest value was $0.6300 for the same time period, recorded on 04/07/20.

Gannett Media Corp. (GCI) full year performance was -81.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gannett Media Corp. shares are logging -84.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 134.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.63 and $9.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1534398 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gannett Media Corp. (GCI) recorded performance in the market was -76.80%, having the revenues showcasing 10.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 210.17M, as it employees total of 21255 workers.

Specialists analysis on Gannett Media Corp. (GCI)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Gannett Media Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5838, with a change in the price was noted +0.0600. In a similar fashion, Gannett Media Corp. posted a movement of +4.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,118,752 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GCI is recording 3.62 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.62.

Trends and Technical analysis: Gannett Media Corp. (GCI)

Raw Stochastic average of Gannett Media Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.86%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.51%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -76.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 55.41%, alongside a downfall of -81.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.37% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.45% during last recorded quarter.