The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) market price of $61.01 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG). It is currently valued at $61.01. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $59.76, after setting-off with the price of $58.39. Company’s stock value dipped to $58.30 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $59.43.

Recently in News on September 18, 2020, The Ensign Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 Per Share. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of companies, which provide skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services, today announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Ensign common stock, payable on or before October 31, 2020, to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2020. You can read further details here

The Ensign Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $61.98 on 10/14/20, with the lowest value was $24.06 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) full year performance was 49.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Ensign Group Inc. shares are logging 1.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 153.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $24.06 and $60.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 305658 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) recorded performance in the market was 30.99%, having the revenues showcasing 32.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.19B, as it employees total of 24500 workers.

Market experts do have their say about The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The Ensign Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 50.17, with a change in the price was noted +17.37. In a similar fashion, The Ensign Group Inc. posted a movement of +40.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 259,235 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ENSG is recording 0.21 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.20.

Technical breakdown of The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG)

Raw Stochastic average of The Ensign Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.01%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of The Ensign Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 67.55%, alongside a boost of 49.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.74% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.33% during last recorded quarter.