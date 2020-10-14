Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) was up 29.75%

At the end of the latest market close, VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) was valued at $8.64. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.77 while reaching the peak value of $8.96 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.50. The stock current value is $11.21.

Recently in News on October 14, 2020, VOXX International Corp. to Host Earnings Call. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2020 / VOXX International Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXX) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 Second Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

VOXX International Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.98 on 10/14/20, with the lowest value was $1.82 for the same time period, recorded on 03/20/20.

VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) full year performance was 103.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VOXX International Corporation shares are logging 15.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 517.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.82 and $9.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 709614 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) recorded performance in the market was 97.26%, having the revenues showcasing 43.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 202.00M, as it employees total of 912 workers.

Market experts do have their say about VOXX International Corporation (VOXX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the VOXX International Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.56, with a change in the price was noted +5.56. In a similar fashion, VOXX International Corporation posted a movement of +112.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 159,362 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VOXX is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

Technical breakdown of VOXX International Corporation (VOXX)

Raw Stochastic average of VOXX International Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.34%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.48%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of VOXX International Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 97.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 92.43%, alongside a boost of 103.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 43.52% during last recorded quarter.