Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) was up 0.87%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Aemetis Inc. (AMTX). It is currently valued at $3.49. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.55, after setting-off with the price of $3.23. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.23 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.46.

Aemetis Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.90 on 10/01/20, with the lowest value was $0.37 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) full year performance was 188.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aemetis Inc. shares are logging -10.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 841.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.37 and $3.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 310243 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) recorded performance in the market was 316.87%, having the revenues showcasing 328.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 74.11M, as it employees total of 160 workers.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aemetis Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.74, with a change in the price was noted +2.55. In a similar fashion, Aemetis Inc. posted a movement of +293.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,543,636 in trading volumes.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Aemetis Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.11%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Aemetis Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 316.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 476.76%, alongside a boost of 188.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.29% in the 7-day charts and went down by 65.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 328.96% during last recorded quarter.