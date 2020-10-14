Recent Change of 4.94% in the Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) is priced at $30.74 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $29.63 and reached a high price of $30.50, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $29.29. The stock touched a low price of $28.5001.

Recently in News on October 9, 2020, Kronos Bio Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering. Kronos Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics designed to transform patient outcomes by targeting dysregulated transcription, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 13,157,895 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $19.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Kronos Bio from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $250.00 million. All of the shares are being offering by Kronos Bio. In addition, Kronos Bio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,973,684 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kronos Bio Inc. shares are logging -3.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $25.50 and $32.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 596172 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) recorded performance in the market was 8.20%.

Specialists analysis on Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kronos Bio Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON)

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.20%.