Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY) market price of $14.49 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY) was valued at $16.80. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $15.48 while reaching the peak value of $17.16 and lowest value recorded on the day was $15.48. The stock current value is $14.49.

Recently in News on October 13, 2020, Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stock. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (“Lazydays” or the “Company”) (NasdaqCM: LAZY) today announced that it intends to offer 4,000,000 shares of its common stock for sale in an underwritten public offering. In connection with this offering, Lazydays expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 600,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Lazydays intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering to repay outstanding indebtedness and for working capital and general corporate purposes, including but not limited to future acquisitions, recapitalizations and capital investments. You can read further details here

Lazydays Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.16 on 10/13/20, with the lowest value was $1.55 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY) full year performance was 244.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lazydays Holdings Inc. shares are logging -15.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 835.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.55 and $17.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 511084 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY) recorded performance in the market was 309.76%, having the revenues showcasing 62.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 165.48M, as it employees total of 922 workers.

Specialists analysis on Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lazydays Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.18, with a change in the price was noted +8.53. In a similar fashion, Lazydays Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +143.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 166,255 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LAZY is recording 1.49 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.19.

Trends and Technical analysis: Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY)

Raw Stochastic average of Lazydays Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.93%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.38%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 309.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 600.00%, alongside a boost of 244.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.70% in the 7-day charts and went up by 22.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 62.16% during last recorded quarter.