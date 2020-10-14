International Paper Company (IP) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $39.77

For the readers interested in the stock health of International Paper Company (IP). It is currently valued at $44.01. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $44.64, after setting-off with the price of $44.08. Company’s stock value dipped to $43.47 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $44.47.

Recently in News on October 13, 2020, International Paper Declares Dividend. International Paper (NYSE: IP) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.5125 per share for the period from October 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020, inclusive, on its common stock, par value $1.00. This dividend is payable on December 15, 2020, to holders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2020. You can read further details here

International Paper Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $46.55 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $26.38 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

International Paper Company (IP) full year performance was 7.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, International Paper Company shares are logging -7.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 66.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $26.38 and $47.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2707105 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the International Paper Company (IP) recorded performance in the market was -4.43%, having the revenues showcasing 21.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.23B, as it employees total of 51000 workers.

Analysts verdict on International Paper Company (IP)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the International Paper Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 37.20, with a change in the price was noted +11.08. In a similar fashion, International Paper Company posted a movement of +33.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,963,517 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IP is recording 1.34 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.34.

International Paper Company (IP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of International Paper Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.33%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of International Paper Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 38.40%, alongside a boost of 7.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.21% in the 7-day charts and went up by 7.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.21% during last recorded quarter.