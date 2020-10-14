Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 4.98%: What to Expect?

Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) is priced at $2.23 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.25 and reached a high price of $2.28, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.25. The stock touched a low price of $2.22.

Recently in News on September 21, 2020, Exantas Capital Corp. Resumes Cash Dividends for Series C Preferred Stock. Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) (the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared all accrued and unpaid cash dividends on its 8.625% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series C Preferred Stock”) for the period from January 31, 2020 through and including July 30, 2020 in the amount of $1.078125 per share. The Company’s Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend on its Series C Preferred Stock for the period from July 31, 2020 through and including October 30, 2020 in the amount of $0.5390625 per share. The dividends will be paid on October 30, 2020 to holders of record on October 1, 2020. You can read further details here

Exantas Capital Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.51 on 02/25/20, with the lowest value was $0.95 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) full year performance was -80.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Exantas Capital Corp. shares are logging -82.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 134.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.95 and $12.51.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 284112 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) recorded performance in the market was -80.95%, having the revenues showcasing -13.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 67.21M.

The Analysts eye on Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Exantas Capital Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.41, with a change in the price was noted +0.18. In a similar fashion, Exantas Capital Corp. posted a movement of +8.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,113,638 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for XAN is recording 5.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.01.

Technical rundown of Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN)

Raw Stochastic average of Exantas Capital Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.12%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.73%.

Considering, the past performance of Exantas Capital Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -80.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.88%, alongside a downfall of -80.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.74% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.79% during last recorded quarter.