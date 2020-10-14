Do NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN) beta value of 0.73 signposts another twist?

NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN) is priced at $1.92 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.76 and reached a high price of $1.86, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.79. The stock touched a low price of $1.74.

Recently in News on October 9, 2020, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of NTN, VRTU, CBMG, and PTI Mergers. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:. You can read further details here

NTN Buzztime Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.7600 on 08/13/20, with the lowest value was $0.9400 for the same time period, recorded on 06/02/20.

NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN) full year performance was -46.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NTN Buzztime Inc. shares are logging -75.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 104.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.94 and $7.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 415460 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN) recorded performance in the market was -18.64%, having the revenues showcasing -5.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.42M, as it employees total of 38 workers.

Analysts verdict on NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the NTN Buzztime Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.9083, with a change in the price was noted +0.7642. In a similar fashion, NTN Buzztime Inc. posted a movement of +66.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,077,457 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NTN is recording 1.68 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.84.

NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of NTN Buzztime Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.32%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.75%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of NTN Buzztime Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.60%, alongside a downfall of -46.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.29% during last recorded quarter.