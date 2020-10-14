Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.39

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD), which is $95.18 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $95.91 after opening rate of $93.22 while the lowest price it went was recorded $92.78 before closing at $93.27.

Recently in News on September 29, 2020, Church & Dwight to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2020 earnings results on October 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. You can read further details here

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $98.96 on 09/02/20, with the lowest value was $47.98 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) full year performance was 29.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. shares are logging -3.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 98.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $47.98 and $98.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1649420 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) recorded performance in the market was 35.31%, having the revenues showcasing 12.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.13B, as it employees total of 4800 workers.

The Analysts eye on Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Church & Dwight Co. Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 86.66, with a change in the price was noted +24.21. In a similar fashion, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. posted a movement of +34.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,440,500 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CHD is recording 0.63 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.60.

Technical rundown of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD)

Raw Stochastic average of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.37%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.53%.

Considering, the past performance of Church & Dwight Co. Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 32.19%, alongside a boost of 29.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.93% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.51% during last recorded quarter.