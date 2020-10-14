Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 261.91K

Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) is priced at $0.62 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.6272 and reached a high price of $0.6437, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.62. The stock touched a low price of $0.6115.

Recently in News on September 21, 2020, Capital Senior Living Announces CFO Transition. Carey Hendrickson to Step Down on November 6, 2020. You can read further details here

Capital Senior Living Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.4100 on 01/10/20, with the lowest value was $0.4500 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) full year performance was -86.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Capital Senior Living Corporation shares are logging -86.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.45 and $4.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 305553 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) recorded performance in the market was -80.10%, having the revenues showcasing 0.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.96M, as it employees total of 4202 workers.

Analysts verdict on Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Capital Senior Living Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6881, with a change in the price was noted +0.0041. In a similar fashion, Capital Senior Living Corporation posted a movement of +0.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 346,149 in trading volumes.

Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Capital Senior Living Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.55%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.55%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Capital Senior Living Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -80.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -31.22%, alongside a downfall of -86.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.82% during last recorded quarter.