Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $52.75

At the end of the latest market close, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) was valued at $48.68. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $50.37 while reaching the peak value of $50.37 and lowest value recorded on the day was $47.29. The stock current value is $47.85.

Recently in News on October 14, 2020, Axonics® to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 4. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX), a medical technology company that has developed and is commercializing novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices for the treatment of urinary and bowel dysfunction, will report third quarter 2020 financial results and provide an operational update after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. You can read further details here

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $52.10 on 10/01/20, with the lowest value was $15.25 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) full year performance was 140.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. shares are logging -8.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 213.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.25 and $52.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 305869 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) recorded performance in the market was 75.68%, having the revenues showcasing 22.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.90B, as it employees total of 302 workers.

Specialists analysis on Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 41.28, with a change in the price was noted +7.35. In a similar fashion, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +18.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 579,166 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AXNX is recording 0.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Trends and Technical analysis: Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX)

Raw Stochastic average of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.88%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 75.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 63.85%, alongside a boost of 140.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.73% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.22% during last recorded quarter.