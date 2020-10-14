Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.21M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB), which is $13.56 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $14.04 after opening rate of $14.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $13.52 before closing at $14.13.

Associated Banc-Corp had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.13 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $10.23 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) full year performance was -31.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Associated Banc-Corp shares are logging -40.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.23 and $22.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1857850 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) recorded performance in the market was -38.48%, having the revenues showcasing 2.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.12B, as it employees total of 4669 workers.

Analysts verdict on Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.62, with a change in the price was noted +0.41. In a similar fashion, Associated Banc-Corp posted a movement of +3.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,301,635 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASB is recording 0.42 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.42.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Associated Banc-Corp in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.87%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.05%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Associated Banc-Corp, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.66%, alongside a downfall of -31.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.49% during last recorded quarter.