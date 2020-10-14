Analysts Mean recommendation for Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) was 3.00: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI), which is $4.23 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.05 after opening rate of $3.77 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.76 before closing at $3.80.

Recently in News on October 12, 2020, Armstrong Flooring Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Results. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) (“Armstrong Flooring” or the “Company”), a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative flooring solutions, announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. A webcast and conference call will be held that same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session. You can read further details here

Armstrong Flooring Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.05 on 10/13/20, with the lowest value was $1.12 for the same time period, recorded on 03/10/20.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) full year performance was -33.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Armstrong Flooring Inc. shares are logging -37.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 277.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.12 and $6.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1557514 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) recorded performance in the market was -0.94%, having the revenues showcasing 21.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 94.67M, as it employees total of 1500 workers.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Armstrong Flooring Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.45, with a change in the price was noted +1.21. In a similar fashion, Armstrong Flooring Inc. posted a movement of +40.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 285,110 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AFI is recording 0.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.25.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Armstrong Flooring Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.03%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Armstrong Flooring Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 182.00%, alongside a downfall of -33.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.20% in the 7-day charts and went up by 8.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.20% during last recorded quarter.