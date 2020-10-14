Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Profit Margins posted 18.20% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) was valued at $40.09. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $39.59 while reaching the peak value of $39.94 and lowest value recorded on the day was $38.28. The stock current value is $39.41.

Recently in News on October 7, 2020, Allison Transmission Announces Chief People Officer, Lorraine Parker-Clegg. Allison Transmission is pleased to announce that Lorraine Parker-Clegg joined the company as Chief People Officer in Human Resources on October 5, 2020. She will be responsible for the Global Human Resources agenda in support of the worldwide Allison team. Lorraine has extensive experience both internationally and in the United States. Most recently, she served as Chief Human Resources Officer with Doncasters Group Ltd. based in the United States and headquartered in the United Kingdom. Doncasters is a manufacturer of high precision alloy components designed to operate in demanding conditions, serving OEMs that manufacture aircraft engines, industrial gas turbines and specialist automotive products. You can read further details here

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $49.73 on 01/14/20, with the lowest value was $26.15 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) full year performance was -11.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. shares are logging -20.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $26.15 and $49.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1501540 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) recorded performance in the market was -18.44%, having the revenues showcasing 6.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.46B, as it employees total of 3700 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 36.79, with a change in the price was noted +3.43. In a similar fashion, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +9.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,077,008 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ALSN is recording 4.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.01.

Technical breakdown of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN)

Raw Stochastic average of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.62%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.26%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.50%, alongside a downfall of -11.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.15% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.80% during last recorded quarter.