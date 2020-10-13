Time to Buy Beat-Down Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of Elastic N.V. (ESTC). It is currently valued at $125.00. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $127.90, after setting-off with the price of $123.67. Company’s stock value dipped to $121.01 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $122.30.

Recently in News on September 30, 2020, Elastic Adds Trevor Noah, Comedian and Host of The Daily Show, To Its ElasticON Global Virtual User Conference. Elastic has added comedian and host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, to its lineup of notable speakers at the company’s ElasticON Global virtual user conference taking place October 13-15, 2020. Noah joins the roster alongside soccer star and World Cup Champion Megan Rapinoe, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, and Elastic customers including Audi Business Innovation, Cisco, Shell International, Société Générale, and UC Davis. You can read further details here

Elastic N.V. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $127.90 on 10/12/20, with the lowest value was $39.01 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) full year performance was 46.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Elastic N.V. shares are logging 1.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 220.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $39.01 and $122.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1264193 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Elastic N.V. (ESTC) recorded performance in the market was 94.40%, having the revenues showcasing 40.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.51B, as it employees total of 1962 workers.

The Analysts eye on Elastic N.V. (ESTC)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Elastic N.V. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 96.50, with a change in the price was noted +49.53. In a similar fashion, Elastic N.V. posted a movement of +65.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,325,187 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ESTC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Elastic N.V. (ESTC)

Raw Stochastic average of Elastic N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.46%.

Considering, the past performance of Elastic N.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 94.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 120.26%, alongside a boost of 46.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.11% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 40.56% during last recorded quarter.