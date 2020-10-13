Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) was up 1.62%

For the readers interested in the stock health of C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC). It is currently valued at $23.17. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $24.61, after setting-off with the price of $23.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $23.00 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $22.80.

Recently in News on October 6, 2020, C4 Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of small-molecule drugs that selectively destroy disease-causing proteins through degradation, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 11.04 million shares of common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase up to 1.44 million additional shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $19.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds to C4T from the offering were $209.76 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. All of the shares in the offering were offered by C4T. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, C4 Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -19.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.40 and $28.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1053574 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) recorded performance in the market was -9.10%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.01B, as it employees total of 88 workers.

Analysts verdict on C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the C4 Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of C4 Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.10%. The shares -12.80% in the 7-day charts.