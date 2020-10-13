Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) is on the roll with an average volume of 720.56K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) was valued at $8.60. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.75 while reaching the peak value of $9.63 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.46. The stock current value is $9.28.

Recently in News on September 30, 2020, Retractable Technologies, Inc. Declares Dividends to Series I and II Class B Convertible Preferred Stock Shareholders. Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: RVP) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared dividends to holders of its Series I Class B and Series II Class B Convertible Preferred Stock in the amounts of $12,000 and $40,242, respectively. The dividend amount is $0.125 per share for Series I Class B shareholders and $0.25 per share for Series II Class B shareholders. Dividends have accrued at 10% per annum and cover amounts in arrears from July 1, 2020 through date of conversion or September 30, 2020, whichever is applicable. The dividends will be paid on October 22, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 12, 2020. You can read further details here

Retractable Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.65 on 07/31/20, with the lowest value was $0.97 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) full year performance was 792.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Retractable Technologies Inc. shares are logging -32.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 859.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.97 and $13.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1486103 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) recorded performance in the market was 518.67%, having the revenues showcasing 23.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 294.18M, as it employees total of 140 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Retractable Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.45, with a change in the price was noted +4.29. In a similar fashion, Retractable Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +85.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 733,565 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RVP is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

Technical breakdown of Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP)

Raw Stochastic average of Retractable Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.77%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.61%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Retractable Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 518.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 352.68%, alongside a boost of 792.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 29.43% in the 7-day charts and went down by 55.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.40% during last recorded quarter.