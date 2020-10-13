Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 47.50K

Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) is priced at $10.16 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.245 and reached a high price of $10.26, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.23. The stock touched a low price of $10.19.

Recently in News on October 13, 2020, Finance of America Companies Set to Go Public Through a Business Combination With Replay Acquisition Corp.. – Differentiated End-to-End Cycle Resistant Platform in Consumer and Business Lending –. You can read further details here

Replay Acquisition Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.60 on 07/15/20, with the lowest value was $9.49 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) full year performance was 4.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Replay Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -4.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.49 and $10.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1170993 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) recorded performance in the market was 1.94%, having the revenues showcasing -0.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 367.46M.

Analysts verdict on Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Replay Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.18, with a change in the price was noted +0.17. In a similar fashion, Replay Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +1.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 67,163 in trading volumes.

Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Replay Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.01%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Replay Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.64%, alongside a boost of 4.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares sunk approximately by -0.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.34% during last recorded quarter.