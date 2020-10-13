Recent Change of 3.65% in the Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR), which is $1.16 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.21 after opening rate of $1.17 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.06 before closing at $1.12.

Recently in News on October 13, 2020, Blonder Tongue Announces U.S. Patent Grant for Its Networking Modules for Display Systems. OLD BRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2020 / Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE American:BDR) is pleased to report that the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a patent, US10,805,660, for certain technologies within Blonder Tongue’s DOCSIS Data (DMM) series of products. You can read further details here

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.8000 on 08/19/20, with the lowest value was $0.3800 for the same time period, recorded on 04/27/20.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) full year performance was 63.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. shares are logging -69.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 205.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.38 and $3.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 597615 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) recorded performance in the market was 47.25%, having the revenues showcasing 51.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.86M, as it employees total of 161 workers.

The Analysts eye on Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7926, with a change in the price was noted +0.6565. In a similar fashion, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. posted a movement of +128.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,221,208 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BDR is recording 1.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.63.

Technical rundown of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR)

Raw Stochastic average of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.17%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.97%.

Considering, the past performance of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 47.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 115.21%, alongside a boost of 63.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.69% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 51.43% during last recorded quarter.