PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.22M in the recent 3 months

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) is priced at $2.00 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.46 and reached a high price of $1.50, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.34. The stock touched a low price of $1.31.

Recently in News on October 13, 2020, PEDEVCO Commences Exchange Offer to Acquire All Outstanding Common Units of SandRidge Permian Trust. Filed by PEDEVCO Corp.Pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933and deemed filed pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934Subject Company: SandRidge Permian TrustCommission File No. 001-35274. You can read further details here

PEDEVCO Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.5500 on 10/13/20, with the lowest value was $0.6668 for the same time period, recorded on 05/18/20.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) full year performance was -2.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PEDEVCO Corp. shares are logging -20.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 199.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.67 and $2.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 28382075 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) recorded performance in the market was -19.28%, having the revenues showcasing 74.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 107.29M, as it employees total of 16 workers.

The Analysts eye on PEDEVCO Corp. (PED)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the PEDEVCO Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9760, with a change in the price was noted +1.2673. In a similar fashion, PEDEVCO Corp. posted a movement of +175.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,722,147 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PED is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of PEDEVCO Corp. (PED)

Raw Stochastic average of PEDEVCO Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.25%.

Considering, the past performance of PEDEVCO Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -19.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 38.14%, alongside a downfall of -2.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.99% in the 7-day charts and went down by 39.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 74.48% during last recorded quarter.