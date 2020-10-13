Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) market price of $14.00 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE), which is $14.00 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $14.10 after opening rate of $14.04 while the lowest price it went was recorded $13.35 before closing at $13.94.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pactiv Evergreen Inc. shares are logging -0.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.40 and $14.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1222328 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) recorded performance in the market was 27.54%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.45B, as it employees total of 26000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pactiv Evergreen Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE)

Considering, the past performance of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.54%. The shares 8.40% in the 7-day charts.