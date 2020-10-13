Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) is on the roll with an average volume of 500.88K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) was valued at $13.89. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $14.442 while reaching the peak value of $14.499 and lowest value recorded on the day was $13.00. The stock current value is $13.07.

Recently in News on September 30, 2020, Mitek recognized in 2020 Gartner Market Guide for ID Proofing and Affirmation. Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK, www.miteksystems.com), a global leader in mobile capture and identity verification software solutions, has been recognized in the 2020 Gartner Market Guide for ID Proofing and Affirmation report, released Sept. 11, 2020. The report provides key findings and recommendations for security and risk management leaders responsible for identity and access management and fraud detection. You can read further details here

Mitek Systems Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.50 on 10/12/20, with the lowest value was $5.26 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) full year performance was 30.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mitek Systems Inc. shares are logging -6.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 148.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.26 and $13.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1059219 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) recorded performance in the market was 70.85%, having the revenues showcasing 40.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 525.28M, as it employees total of 272 workers.

The Analysts eye on Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Mitek Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.97, with a change in the price was noted +4.10. In a similar fashion, Mitek Systems Inc. posted a movement of +45.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 458,212 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MITK is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK)

Raw Stochastic average of Mitek Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.81%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.35%.

Considering, the past performance of Mitek Systems Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 70.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 63.78%, alongside a boost of 30.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.36% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 40.99% during last recorded quarter.