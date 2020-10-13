Do Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) beta value of 1.40 signposts another twist?

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) is priced at $17.78 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $17.80 and reached a high price of $18.125, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $17.70. The stock touched a low price of $17.70.

Recently in News on October 5, 2020, Vishay Intertechnology NTC Thermistor With Long PEEK-Insulated, NiFe Leads Delivers Fast, High Accuracy Measurement. For Automotive and Industrial Applications, AEC-Q200 Qualified Device Offers Accuracy to ± 0.5 °C and Response Time of Less Than 3 s in Air. You can read further details here

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.25 on 01/16/20, with the lowest value was $11.23 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) full year performance was 1.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. shares are logging -23.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 58.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.23 and $23.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1090164 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) recorded performance in the market was -16.49%, having the revenues showcasing 15.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.58B, as it employees total of 22400 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Vishay Intertechnology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.98, with a change in the price was noted +1.82. In a similar fashion, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. posted a movement of +11.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,116,004 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VSH is recording 0.29 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.29.

Technical breakdown of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH)

Raw Stochastic average of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.50%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.59%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Vishay Intertechnology Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.39%, alongside a boost of 1.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.35% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.68% during last recorded quarter.