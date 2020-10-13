Do Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) beta value of 1.39 signposts another twist?

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) is priced at $61.34 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $60.00 and reached a high price of $61.68, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $59.23. The stock touched a low price of $59.77.

Recently in News on September 22, 2020, Quanta Services Announces Closing of Senior Notes Offering and Amendment to Bank Credit Agreement. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) announced today the closing of its offering of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.9% senior notes due 2030 for net proceeds of approximately $986.7 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. Quanta used the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to repay the term loans under its credit agreement. Additionally, Quanta amended its credit agreement to, among other things, increase the aggregate revolving commitments of the lenders from $2.135 billion to $2.510 billion and extend the maturity date for the revolving commitments under the credit agreement from October 31, 2022 to September 22, 2025. You can read further details here

Quanta Services Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $61.68 on 10/12/20, with the lowest value was $23.77 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) full year performance was 58.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Quanta Services Inc. shares are logging 3.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 158.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.77 and $59.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1679181 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) recorded performance in the market was 50.68%, having the revenues showcasing 60.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.48B, as it employees total of 9800 workers.

Analysts verdict on Quanta Services Inc. (PWR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Quanta Services Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 45.18, with a change in the price was noted +27.80. In a similar fashion, Quanta Services Inc. posted a movement of +82.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,261,762 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PWR is recording 0.35 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.34.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Quanta Services Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.42%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 97.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 96.27%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Quanta Services Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 50.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 82.02%, alongside a boost of 58.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 60.03% during last recorded quarter.