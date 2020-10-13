Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) market price of $9.70 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) was valued at $9.73. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.82 while reaching the peak value of $9.82 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.73. The stock current value is $9.70.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Churchill Capital Corp IV shares are logging -5.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 0.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.67 and $10.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1222087 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) recorded performance in the market was -1.62%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.01B.

Specialists analysis on Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Churchill Capital Corp IV a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.62%. The shares 0.21% in the 7-day charts.