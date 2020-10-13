Boiling and ready to burst as Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) last month performance was 0.00%

At the end of the latest market close, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) was valued at $0.76. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.77 while reaching the peak value of $0.7749 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.7501. The stock current value is $0.74.

Recently in News on October 7, 2020, Tonix Pharmaceuticals to Participate in BIO Investor Forum Digital. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (Tonix or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Seth Lederman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tonix, will deliver a Company presentation and host one-on-one meetings during the 2020 BIO Investor Forum Digital, being held virtually October 13-15, 2020. The Company’s presentation will be available on demand to registered participants through the conference website. You can read further details here

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.4600 on 07/21/20, with the lowest value was $0.3900 for the same time period, recorded on 02/25/20.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) full year performance was -82.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares are logging -85.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 90.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.39 and $5.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1697164 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) recorded performance in the market was -35.04%, having the revenues showcasing 34.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 101.03M, as it employees total of 16 workers.

The Analysts eye on Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8504, with a change in the price was noted +0.0464. In a similar fashion, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. posted a movement of +6.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 18,583,115 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TNXP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

Raw Stochastic average of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.86%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.54%.

Considering, the past performance of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -35.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.94%, alongside a downfall of -82.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.81% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.47% during last recorded quarter.