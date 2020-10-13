Analysts Mean recommendation for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) was 3.00: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO), which is $1.46 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.44 after opening rate of $1.44 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.40 before closing at $1.40.

Recently in News on September 17, 2020, Aravive Appoints Michael W. Rogers to Board of Directors. Strengthens Advisory Team with Industry Veteran as Company Advances AVB-500 in Platinum Resistant Ovarian Cancer (PROC). You can read further details here

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9000 on 08/13/20, with the lowest value was $0.4200 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) full year performance was 184.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -23.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 247.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.42 and $1.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1071000 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) recorded performance in the market was 124.54%, having the revenues showcasing 10.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 59.70M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3422, with a change in the price was noted +0.6751. In a similar fashion, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +84.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,394,667 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ARPO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.58%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.84%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 124.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 145.61%, alongside a boost of 184.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.04% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.67% during last recorded quarter.