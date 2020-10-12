The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) Quarterly Performance is 89.08%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) was valued at $38.97. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $38.66 while reaching the peak value of $39.63 and lowest value recorded on the day was $37.78. The stock current value is $38.26.

Recently in News on October 2, 2020, The Pennant Group Acquires Nevada Hospice Agency. The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice and senior living companies, today announced that it has acquired Harmony Hospice of Las Vegas, Nevada. Prior to this transaction, Harmony was one of three affiliated hospice agencies, the other two of which—Prime Hospice in Phoenix, Arizona and Harmony Hospice of Arizona in Kingman, Arizona—Pennant acquired earlier this year. The closing of the Harmony transaction was effective October 1, 2020. You can read further details here

The Pennant Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $46.44 on 10/12/20, with the lowest value was $9.40 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) full year performance was 95.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Pennant Group Inc. shares are logging -11.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 307.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.40 and $43.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 578121 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) recorded performance in the market was 17.84%, having the revenues showcasing 89.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.08B, as it employees total of 4700 workers.

Analysts verdict on The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The Pennant Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.52, with a change in the price was noted +17.50. In a similar fashion, The Pennant Group Inc. posted a movement of +72.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 162,796 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PNTG is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of The Pennant Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.35%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.02%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of The Pennant Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 125.20%, alongside a boost of 95.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 89.08% during last recorded quarter.