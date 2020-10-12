Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) was down -0.91%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Snowflake Inc. (SNOW). It is currently valued at $238.00. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $243.695, after setting-off with the price of $242.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $235.4701 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $240.19.

Recently in News on October 1, 2020, Snowflake Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Help Meet Compliance Requirements. HITRUST CSF Certification validates Snowflake is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Snowflake Inc. shares are logging -25.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $208.55 and $319.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1725015 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) recorded performance in the market was -6.27%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 66.46B, as it employees total of 2037 workers.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Snowflake Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

If we look into the earlier routines of Snowflake Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.27%. The shares 4.80% in the 7-day charts.