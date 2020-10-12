Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) was up 289.85%

At the end of the latest market close, Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) was valued at $0.60. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.61 while reaching the peak value of $0.629 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.5902. The stock current value is $2.32.

Recently in News on October 9, 2020, Medley Capital Corporation Sells the MCC Senior Loan Strategy JV Portfolio to Fund Managed by Golub Capital LLC. The Special Committee of the Board of Directors of Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE: MCC) (“MCC”) is pleased to announce that on October 8, 2020, MCC, MCC Senior Loan Strategy JV I LLC (the “MCC JV”), the other holder of membership interests in the MCC JV (the “Other MCC JV Member”), and an affiliate of Golub Capital LLC (“Golub”) entered into a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement (“the Agreement”) pursuant to which a private fund affiliated with and managed by Golub concurrently purchased all of MCC’s interest in the MCC JV and all of the Other MCC JV Member’s interest in the MCC JV for a total purchase price of $156.4 million (subject to various adjustments), on terms and conditions set forth in the Agreement. In connection with the closing of the transaction, MCC JV repaid in full all outstanding borrowings under, and terminated, its senior secured revolving credit facility, dated as of August 4, 2015, as amended, administered by Deutsche Bank AG, New York Branch. Taking into account the debt repayment and the adjustments, MCC and the Other MCC JV Member received net proceeds (before transaction expenses) of $41.0 million and $6.6 million, respectively. You can read further details here

Medley Management Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.3000 on 01/09/20, with the lowest value was $0.2800 for the same time period, recorded on 05/06/20.

Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) full year performance was -83.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Medley Management Inc. shares are logging -36.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 728.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $3.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 35684346 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) recorded performance in the market was -79.90%, having the revenues showcasing -6.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.50M, as it employees total of 65 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Medley Management Inc. (MDLY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Medley Management Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7072, with a change in the price was noted +1.9320. In a similar fashion, Medley Management Inc. posted a movement of +497.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,215,040 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Medley Management Inc. (MDLY)

Raw Stochastic average of Medley Management Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.48%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Medley Management Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -79.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.20%, alongside a downfall of -83.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.13% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.28% during last recorded quarter.