Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) market price of $2.96 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) was valued at $3.04. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.09 while reaching the peak value of $3.1168 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.88. The stock current value is $2.96.

Recently in News on October 5, 2020, Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for September 2020. PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ: PTEN) today reported that for the month of September 2020, the Company had an average of 60 drilling rigs operating. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company had an average of 60 drilling rigs operating. You can read further details here

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.95 on 01/06/20, with the lowest value was $1.61 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) full year performance was -62.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares are logging -72.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 83.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.61 and $10.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2293134 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) recorded performance in the market was -71.81%, having the revenues showcasing -9.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 569.71M, as it employees total of 5800 workers.

Specialists analysis on Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 6 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.80, with a change in the price was noted -0.62. In a similar fashion, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. posted a movement of -17.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,778,369 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PTEN is recording 0.43 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.43.

Trends and Technical analysis: Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

Raw Stochastic average of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.61%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.58%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -71.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 27.04%, alongside a downfall of -62.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.18% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.20% during last recorded quarter.