J.Jill Inc. (JILL) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 12.45%: What to Expect?

J.Jill Inc. (JILL) is priced at $0.66 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.61 and reached a high price of $0.675, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.66. The stock touched a low price of $0.61.

Recently in News on October 7, 2020, J.Jill Names Claire Spofford as Chief Executive Officer. 20 year retail industry veteran to drive next chapter of growth for brand. You can read further details here

J.Jill Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5600 on 07/16/20, with the lowest value was $0.3100 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

J.Jill Inc. (JILL) full year performance was -61.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, J.Jill Inc. shares are logging -68.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 112.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $2.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 545868 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the J.Jill Inc. (JILL) recorded performance in the market was -41.60%, having the revenues showcasing 6.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.79M, as it employees total of 1400 workers.

The Analysts eye on J.Jill Inc. (JILL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the J.Jill Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6118, with a change in the price was noted +0.1140. In a similar fashion, J.Jill Inc. posted a movement of +20.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,764,051 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of J.Jill Inc. (JILL)

Raw Stochastic average of J.Jill Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.95%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.81%.

Considering, the past performance of J.Jill Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 55.09%, alongside a downfall of -61.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.05% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.44% during last recorded quarter.