Here is why Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) recent weekly performance of 13.07% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) was valued at $19.73. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $19.02 while reaching the peak value of $20.1049 and lowest value recorded on the day was $19.00. The stock current value is $14.62.

Recently in News on October 12, 2020, Zynex Announces 96% Year over Year Order Growth. Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in manufacturing and selling non-invasive medical devices for pain management, stroke rehabilitation, cardiac monitoring and neurological diagnostics, today announced orders for Q3 2020. You can read further details here

Zynex Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $29.73 on 07/10/20, with the lowest value was $7.78 for the same time period, recorded on 01/02/20.

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) full year performance was 77.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Zynex Inc. shares are logging -50.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 94.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.51 and $29.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2642332 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) recorded performance in the market was 150.70%, having the revenues showcasing -24.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 662.93M, as it employees total of 283 workers.

The Analysts eye on Zynex Inc. (ZYXI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Zynex Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.49, with a change in the price was noted -4.39. In a similar fashion, Zynex Inc. posted a movement of -23.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,045,038 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZYXI is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical rundown of Zynex Inc. (ZYXI)

Raw Stochastic average of Zynex Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.05%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.05%.

Considering, the past performance of Zynex Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 150.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 53.78%, alongside a boost of 77.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.44% during last recorded quarter.