Here is why JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 6.12%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK), which is $5.02 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.04 after opening rate of $3.98 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.86 before closing at $3.98.

Recently in News on September 15, 2020, JAKKS Pacific Enters Sweet Deal as Global Master Toy Licensee for Haribo. Leading U.S. toymaker JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) today announced it has entered into a multi-year, global toy licensing deal with HARIBO Group to create a toy line based on its world-renowned gummi candy products. JAKKS has secured rights in the North America and EMEA territories to manufacture, market and distribute collectibles and activities, set to launch in August 2021. You can read further details here

JAKKS Pacific Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.40 on 06/12/20, with the lowest value was $3.00 for the same time period, recorded on 03/30/20.

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) full year performance was -47.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, JAKKS Pacific Inc. shares are logging -65.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 67.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.00 and $14.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8027429 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) recorded performance in the market was -61.36%, having the revenues showcasing -44.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.80M, as it employees total of 477 workers.

Analysts verdict on JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the JAKKS Pacific Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.76, with a change in the price was noted -0.90. In a similar fashion, JAKKS Pacific Inc. posted a movement of -15.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 461,515 in trading volumes.

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of JAKKS Pacific Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.13%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.39%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of JAKKS Pacific Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -61.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -24.91%, alongside a downfall of -47.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -44.57% during last recorded quarter.