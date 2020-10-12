Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) market price of $8.49 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) was valued at $7.95. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.02 while reaching the peak value of $8.50 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.0004. The stock current value is $8.49.

Recently in News on August 6, 2020, Grid Dynamics Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results; Guides Third Quarter Sequential Revenue Growth between 10% and 16%. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDYN) (“Grid Dynamics”), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. You can read further details here

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.51 on 02/12/20, with the lowest value was $4.61 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) full year performance was -15.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. shares are logging -37.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 84.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.61 and $13.51.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1263761 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) recorded performance in the market was -21.75%, having the revenues showcasing 29.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 404.21M, as it employees total of 1237 workers.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.56, with a change in the price was noted -0.23. In a similar fashion, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -2.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 303,228 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GDYN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.81%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.12%, alongside a downfall of -15.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.04% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.22% during last recorded quarter.