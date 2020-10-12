CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Profit Margins posted -7.70% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

For the readers interested in the stock health of CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS). It is currently valued at $12.30. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $11.285, after setting-off with the price of $11.17. Company’s stock value dipped to $10.78 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.91.

Recently in News on October 6, 2020, G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium – Virtual. G.research, in conjunction with Gabelli Funds, will virtually host the 44th Annual Automotive Symposium on Monday, November 2nd & Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.This research meeting will feature presentations by senior management of several leading automotive companies, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, technical innovation, EV and macroeconomic trends. Investors should contact their salesperson for more information or to register or click on the link below. You can read further details here

CarParts.com Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.44 on 08/11/20, with the lowest value was $1.04 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) full year performance was 599.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CarParts.com Inc. shares are logging -25.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1082.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.04 and $16.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 868115 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) recorded performance in the market was 395.91%, having the revenues showcasing 3.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 515.72M, as it employees total of 843 workers.

Specialists analysis on CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the CarParts.com Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.97, with a change in the price was noted +6.54. In a similar fashion, CarParts.com Inc. posted a movement of +115.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,508,535 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PRTS is recording 0.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.43.

Trends and Technical analysis: CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS)

Raw Stochastic average of CarParts.com Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.81%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.01%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 395.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 492.93%, alongside a boost of 599.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.22% during last recorded quarter.